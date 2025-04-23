Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies and Humid Climate for April 23

The weather in Mumbai has been overcast for the past week. On April 23, Mumbai is expected to see bright skies again, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It is predicted that heat and humidity will return after a week of cloud cover, rain, and mild temperatures. For the next week, the IMD predicts clear skies. The weather is expected to be warm as the fourth week of April gets underway. There will be light breezes, temperatures that will reach 31 degrees Celsius by 9 AM, winds of about 5 km/h, a 71% humidity level, and no rain is predicted. As the day goes on, we can anticipate rising temperatures.

The temperatures and humidity levels are high, yet there is no heatwave warning issued for Mumbai. The IMD forecasts that humidity will continue to be quite high today. The temperature will range from a low of 26 degrees Celsius to a high of 35 degrees Celsius. The sun is expected to set around 7:00 PM.

A report from the weather agency stated that on April 24, Mumbai will experience mostly clear skies. Temperatures will range between 25 to 34 degrees Celsius. Sunrise is expected at 6:16 AM on April 24.

The CPCB reports that Mumbai's air quality is 'Moderate', with an AQI of 108. Mumbai's air quality index (AQI) has fallen to a moderate level following an extended period of good to satisfactory air quality. The AQI was reported at 71 yesterday, which is considered a respectable level. It is recommended that people with respiratory conditions use masks and minimise their outdoor activities.