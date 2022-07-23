Brydon Carse to miss England's third ODI against South Africa after suffering toe injury

Leeds, July 23 England pacer Brydon Carse will miss England's ODI series decider against South Africa at Headingley on Sunday after suffering a right big toe injury during the series opener at Durham on Tuesday. The hosts also said that they will be asking for Carse's replacement.

"Brydon Carse will miss Sunday's third Royal London ODI in Leeds after suffering an injured right big toe during the series opener at Chester-le-Street. Carse left the squad on Saturday morning and will be further assessed over the next week," said the England team through its official Twitter account.

Carse, who made his ODI debut against Pakistan in July 2021, played the first ODI for England against South Africa, where he scored 14 runs and picked up the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen as the hosts lost by 62 runs. In the second ODI at Manchester, Carse and fellow pacer Matthew Potts were replaced by the left-arm pace duo of David Willey and Reece Topley as England went on to win by a massive 118 runs.

At Manchester, England's total of 201 in 28.1 overs proved to be more than enough in the end as South Africa were reduced to 6-4 in the first four overs. Captain Jos Buttler turned to his spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali, and they ran through the rest of South Africa's batting order, skittling the visitors for 83 all out in 20.4 overs to get a comprehensive 118-run victory in a 29-overs-a-side affair.

