"Mitchell Marsh made a pretty good case": Coach Andrew McDonald on Australia's batting lineup

Leeds [UK], July 11 : Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh returned to the side with an outstanding performance of 118 runs in the first innings of the third test match of Ashes. Marsh was given the opportunity after four years due to Cameron Green's absence who suffered from hamstring injury.

Australia, however, missed the chance to capture the Ashes urn as England kept the series alive after winning the Headingley test by three wickets on the fourth day, making the series 2-1.

The Australia coach Andrew McDonald said that Marsh has made a strong case for his place in Australia team in the previous match with his performance.

"He's made a pretty good case, it's pretty strong, I thought he was outstanding this game, a bit of luck in that first innings (getting dropped on 12) but he took that, he was positive, showed great intent and he's a fine player of the short ball," McDonald said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"There's a lot to like with how he matches up against England. I thought he was impressive with the ball as well, and he's done that before in England with the ball as well, so that's nothing new," he added.

McDonald also talked about the possibility of Marsh opening the batting in place of David Warner who was dimissed by Stuart Broad twice in the previous match, scoring four and one. Broad took the wicket of Warner 17th time in Leeds.

"He did pretty well down the middle order, to put him up to open in England would probably be something we haven't discussed yet. But we do have some time between now and the next Test."

"You've also got to reflect on what the opening partnership's been able to do across the six innings (of the Ashes series) and there's been three 50-plus partnerships in there," McDonald said.

"Albeit it didn't function to its level here, in some ways it's done well so far in this series.

"We've got a lot to consider and a lot to weigh up ... we've got everything to consider in terms of Mitch Marsh coming in, what the balance looks like, our allrounders.

"We've got an extra batter who's put his hand up and we'll have to consider the options ahead," McDonald concluded.

