Cricket Australia Awards 2024 Full List: Ellyse Perry, Mitchell Marsh Win Big

The Australian Cricket Awards 2024, hosted by Cricket Australia (CA), celebrated the exceptional achievements of cricketers from various formats. The prestigious honors were bestowed upon standout players, with Mitchell Marsh, Ellyse Perry, and Ashleigh Gardner emerging as the night's top honorees.

Ashleigh Gardner

In women's cricket, Ashleigh Gardner claimed her second Belinda Clark Award, narrowly defeating Ellyse Perry by 13 votes. Gardner, known for her remarkable all-round skills, garnered 147 votes, surpassing Perry's 134. Annabel Sutherland secured the third position with 106 votes, reflecting the fierce competition in the race.

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh etched his name in history by becoming the first all-rounder in over a decade to secure the Allan Border Medal. Marsh's outstanding performances across all formats earned him an impressive tally of 233 votes. He outshone all-format skipper Pat Cummins, who trailed with 154 votes.

Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon's exceptional contributions in Test cricket earned him the prestigious Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year award. Lyon's standout displays during the Ashes and Border-Gavaskar series in India set him apart from competitors Usman Khawaja and captain Cummins. Lyon recently reached the milestone of surpassing 500 Test wickets, solidifying his status as one of Australia's finest spinners.

Ellyse Perry

In the One Day International (ODI) format, Mitchell Marsh was honored as the Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year, while Ellyse Perry claimed the Women’s ODI Player of the Year title. Jason Behrendorff was crowned Australia’s Men’s T20I Player of the Year, with Perry securing the same accolade in the Women’s category.

Recognition for Domestic and Young Talent Cameron Bancroft received the Domestic Player of the Year award in the Men’s category, while Elyse Villani and Sophie Day shared the honor in the Women’s category. Fergus O’Neill and Emma de Broughe were announced as the recipients of the Don Bradman and Betty Wilson Young Cricketers of the Year awards, highlighting promising young talent within Australian cricket.

Complete List of Award Winners: