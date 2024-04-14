Mitchell Marsh Out of IPL 2024: Australia All-Rounder Returns Home After Freak Injury

Delhi Capitals have suffered a major blow in the ongoing Indian Premier League as their star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has returned back to Australia due to his injury.

Marsh has missed the last two games for the Capitals due to a hamstring injury and the assistant coach Pravin Amre hinted that the all-rounder will be out of action for a week. Now according to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Marsh has returned to Australia for the treatment of his partial tear in his right hamstring.

Amre had opened up on Marsh's injury after DC's loss to Mumbai Indians in the high-scoring contest at the Wankhede Stadium. He said that the all-rounder has gone for a scan and the report will come in a week. "A few of our players are injured, and the worrying sign is Mitch Marsh. He has gone for a scan and the physios will give us a report in a week's time. Then we will come to know what the exact situation is. Whether he can [play the entire season] or not depends on the reports," Amre said after DC lost to MI on April 7.

Notably, Sourav Ganguly earlier confirmed that Marsh has picked up an injury. Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways in their 6th match after beating Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The all-rounder is key figure of Australia's T20 World Cup plans to be held in US and West Indies later this year.