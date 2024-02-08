Mitchell Marsh to Captain Australia Remotely After Positive COVID-19 Test

Mitchell Marsh will captain Australia in upcoming T20Is against West Indies despite testing positive for COVID-19, it was confirmed on Thursday. The Cricket Australia has announced that Marsh will undertake the captaincy duties remotely and special arrangements will be made to keep everyone involved safe.Marsh will have to use a separate dressing room and maintain distance from his teammates on the field.

The all-rounder is the third Australia cricketer to test COVID positive in recent time after Josh Inglis and Cameron Green, who also took part in international matches amid strict protocols. In the Gabba Test against West Indies, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was seen shooing away Green while celebrating a wicket. Australia head coach Andrew McDonald also contracted the virus last month, but Cricket Australia has decided to not allow COVID impact the international matches. Australia will take on the West Indies in the first of the three-match T20I series at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Mitchell Marsh has been seen as a potential captaincy option for Australia at this year's T20 World Cup. While the star all-rounder will lead the team against the West Indies, he was named Australia's skipper for an upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Marsh will lead a star-studded side that sees the return of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to T20I action.



