Ellyse Perry, stands tall as a beacon of excellence in the world of cricket. Not only is Perry celebrated for her cricketing prowess, but she also boasts a remarkable versatility as she has represented Australia in two distinct sports — cricket and football.Ellyse Perry is the last Australian to score a goal in a football World Cup quarterfinal in Matildas’ 1-3 defeat against Sweden in 2011 FIFA World Cup.Her journey in football reached a memorable pinnacle during the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup held in Germany. As a key player for the Australian women’s national football team, known as the Matildas, Perry played a crucial role in helping the team reach the quarter-finals. In a notable match against Sweden, Perry’s skills shone through as she started for the Matildas.

Although Australia faced a 3-1 defeat, Perry ensured that her team had a moment to cherish. The talented athlete scored Australia’s only goal in the match, and it was one for the ages. Positioned just outside the box on the right side, Perry elegantly executed a side-foot dipper that sailed over the goalkeeper and found the back of the net. Her goal showcased her finesse and precision, leaving spectators in awe of her footballing abilities. In 2014, Perry bid farewell to the Australian football team, leaving behind a lasting legacy of skill, determination, and moments of brilliance that will be cherished by football enthusiasts worldwide. Believe it or not she has more knockout goals than Ronaldo in FIFA, and more knockout runs than Sachin in ICC World Cups. Cristiano Ronaldo has not scored a goal in the knockout stages of a World Cup (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022).

