WATCH: Heinrich Klaasen Smashes Massive 106-Metre Six at Chinnaswamy in RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Match

South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen smashed a monstrous six off Lockie Ferguson during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 15.

THE SHOOTING STAR...!!! 💫



- 106M monster by Heinrich Klaasen. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/raWQGOLOiM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 15, 2024

The towering six came in the 17th over of the SRH innings. Ferguson bowled a length delivery, and Klaasen lofted a straight drive that rocketed to the stadium roof before clearing the ground. RCB captain Faf du Plessis looked dejected after the shot, clearly frustrated by his bowling attack's struggles.

Klaasen's knock was a quickfire 67 runs off just 31 balls, at a strike rate of 216.13. It included seven sixes and two boundaries. The right-hander shared valuable partnerships with Travis Head and Aiden Markram, reaching fifty runs with each. He was eventually caught by Vijaykumar Vyshak off Ferguson.

Klaasen has amassed 253 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 199.21, including three half-centuries this season.

A clinical batting performance by Sunrisers Hyderabad resulted in the highest total ever posted in IPL history. SRH set a mammoth target of 287/3 against RCB in their allotted 20 overs. This surpassed their previous record of 277 against Mumbai Indians earlier this season.

Travis Head led the charge with a stellar knock of 102 runs off 41 balls, an innings laced with eight sixes and nine boundaries. Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, and Abhishek Sharma provided valuable support, scoring 37 (10 balls), 32 (17 balls), and 34 (22 balls), respectively.

Lockie Ferguson was the most successful bowler for RCB, picking up two wickets. However, he conceded a costly 52 runs in his four overs. Reece Topley also claimed one wicket for RCB.