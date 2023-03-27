Bumrah makes first appearance post his back surgery during WPL final

New Delhi, March 27 Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who underwent back surgery in New Zealand earlier this month, made his first appearance post his surgery at the Brabourne Stadium during the Women's Premier League (WPL) final.

Bumrah has been out of competitive cricket since late September last year, when he pulled out of the home T20Is against South Africa and subsequently missed the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. He had also missed the Asia Cup held last year in the UAE.

He attempted a comeback in January this year for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. But, Bumrah was withdrawn on the eve of the ODI series opener at Guwahati. Moreover, he has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL season and also for the World Test Championship final in June.

In a video posted by Mumbai Ind on their Instagram on Sunday, Bumrah can be seen interacting with England fast bowler Jofra Archer in the Brabourne Stadium.

With the 29-year-old Indian not being part of the IPL 2023, Archer, who missed the last season due to injury, will spearhead Mumbai Ind' attack.

The Mumbai-based franchise had snapped up Archer, who was also sidelined for over a year after his elbow surgery, for Rs 8 crore in the IPL mega auction last year.

