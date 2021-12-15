CAN appoints Sandeep Lamichhane as Nepal captain, replaces Gyanendra Malla

Nepal leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been appointed as the captain of the Nepal cricket team and has replaced Gyanendra Malla.

Malla has been removed along with Nepal's vice-captain DS Airee because of an ongoing contractual dispute with the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN).

"Cricket Association of Nepal axe captain Gyanendra Malla & vice-captain DS Airee depriving them of the 6-month central contract along with Sompal Kami & KS Airee as disciplinary action for critical public statement that #CAN claim is against players' code of ethics," tweeted CAN.

"#CAN also appoint Sandeep Lamichhane as national captain; haven't named his deputy. It also a nice closed-camp training of national team beginning December 21 in Pokhara," said CAN in another tweet.

Lamichhane formerly captained the Nepal Under-19 side first in 2016 during the Asia Cup and then in 2017 for the Asian Cricket Council World Cup Qualifier.

His most recent captaincy experience came in the Everest Premier League, Nepal's domestic T20 franchise tournament, where he led the Kathmandu Kings XI side this season.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor