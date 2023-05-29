Nepal Cricket Association announces 16-member squad for Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 29 : The Cricket Association of Nepal has named a 16-player squad that will compete in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier will take place in June and July 2023 in Zimbabwe.

It is the culmination of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification process and will decide the final two participants for the 2023 World Cup.

The Nepal Cricket team has tasted success across formats.

They have won 13 of their last 14 ODIs. In the Cricket World Cup League 2, they have managed to win 11 of their previous 12 matches.

Cricket World Cup League 2 formed part of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification process. The tournament was played from August 2019 to March 2023, with all matches played as One Day Internationals.

Nepal finished at the third spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 table and sealed an automatic spot at the upcoming ICC Qualifier. The side also secured ACC Premier Cup silverware and qualification for the Asia Cup later in the year.

Nepal's cricket team coach Monty Desai and the Cricket Association of Nepal have gone with a similar group for Zimbabwe, naming the same 14 men that claimed the Premier Cup trophy before adding Arjun Saud as wicket-keeping backup to Aasif Sheikh.

Fast bowler Kishor Mahato has impressed the APF Club in domestic cricket, seemingly edging Abinash Bohara. Batter Dev Khanal, who has 10 ODI appearances, missed out on the squad.

Nepal's bowling unit will consist of Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami and Pratish GC.

Spin bowling can be a game changer for Nepal. The spin bowlers include Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, and Dipendra Singh Airee.

The batting unit will be crucial for Nepal to chase big targets and set high scores. Batting Unit includes Paudel, Kushal Malla and Bhim Sharki.

The Nepal Cricket team will be in Harare in Zimbabwe for their two warm-up matches against UAE and Oman, before meeting the host's Zimbabwe on 18 June.

Nepal Cricket team will be facing the USA and the West Indies in the group stage. They will face the Netherlands on June 24 which will likely be a decider for a place in the Super Six stage, as per ICC.

Nepal's 16-player squad includes Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sarki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish JC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato.

