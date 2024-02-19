Nepal Violence: Curfew Imposed in Birgunj After Clash Over Saraswati Idol Immersion

Nepal authorities have imposed a curfew in Birgunj situated near the Indian border, following a clash between two communities during the Saraswati Idol idol immersion ceremony, it emerged on Monday, February 19. The curfew order, effective from today (February 19), will remain in force until further notice.

Nepal | Curfew imposed in Birgunj of Parsa until further notice, following a clash between groups. Situation tense; a Hindu group protested against alleged hindrance caused at the time of immersion of Saraswati Idol in Rautahat District. — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

The Parsa District Administration Office has implemented a curfew in specific areas of Birgunj Metropolitan Municipality starting from 5 pm on Monday. The curfew encompasses the region extending from Bara’s Simara Chowk in the west to Tilawe Bridge in the east, Parwanipur in the north, and Miteri Bridge in the south.