Thane Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl From Nepal Raped by Instagram Friend in Mumbra

A 15-year-old girl from Nepal was raped by an Instagram friend in Thane's Mumbra. Teen had travelled from Nepal to Maharashtra meet a man and she was sexually assaulted in the rented house.

The incident came to light when the girl was travelling to a local station, and some co-passengers noticed something weired at the Dadar station. Co-travellers took the girl to the Government Railway Police (GRP), who hospitalised her immediately, reported The Times of India.

According to the TOI report, the victim is Indian and lives in Nepal with her family. She met the accused over the Meta-owned app Instagram. The duo exchanged mobile numbers and started chatting. The 22-year-old accused expressed a desire to marry her. He asked her to come down to India to be with him and also threatened to end his life if she did not visit him.

She decided to travel alone to Maharashtra without informing her parents. According to the police reported by the TOI, she left home in Nepal early on March 17 and reached Uttar Pradesh by bus. From Gorakhpur, she boarded a long-distance train and alighted at Kalyan early on March 19.

The accused was waiting for her. He took her in an autorickshaw to Mumbra, where he had already rented a house. He confined the girl in the house and sexually assaulted her. Later, the same day, he left the victim at Diva station with a local train ticket and vanished.

According to the police, the accused lives in Wadala, Mumbai. He deleted all his texts and chat conversations from the victim's phone after taking away her mobile. The case has been transferred to Mumbra Police as the offence occurred in their jurisdiction. Police registered a case under section 376 of IPC, besides provisions of the POCSO Act. The FIR was submitted to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), as the victim is underage. Her parents in Nepal were also informed.