Pune Shocker: 22-year-old Man Beaten to Death in Bibvewadi Over Extramarital Affair

A 22-year-old boy who came to meet his girlfriend in Bibvewadi in Pune was allegedly murdered. The victim, Sangram Hanumant Salunke (age 22, resident of Vadkenagar, Baramati, district Pune), was assaulted by a gang of five to six people on December 2, 2022, at around noon near Nilsagar Society in Bibvewadi area in Pune.

As per the police, Sangram was involved in a romantic relationship with a married lady who lived in the Ambegaon Pathar area of Dhankawadi, Pune. This infuriated the woman's husband, Nitin Renuse. Nitin Renuse learned that Sangram was visiting Pune to meet his wife in Pune.

The accused, Nitin Renuse, approached Sangram on December 2, near the Kia Service station in Bibvewadi and forcefully took him to a secluded place near a gas warehouse in Upper Indiranagar on his two-wheeler where Nitin and his accomplice brutally assaulted Sangram. Nitin was aware that Sangram already had a skull injury and an operation was scheduled for the same. However, the accused did not stop beating him. Sangram was seriously injured in the assault and lay unconscious on the spot while the accused fled the scene.

As soon as the police received the information about the incident, they rushed to the spot and hospitalised Sangram, who was seriously injured, in a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to the injuries and died on March 21 during treatment in the hospital. The police have registered a case of murder under sections 364,302,143,147 and 149 against Nitin Renuse and five others the police informed that two juveniles on record criminals are also part of the crime. While no arrests have been made yet further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Nikumbh of Bibvewadi police station.