Sandeep Lamichhane, Former Nepal Cricketer Convicted of Rape, Suspended from National and International Matches

Nepal cricketer, who was sentenced to eight years of imprisonment by a Nepali court for raping an 18-year-old woman, has now been suspended by the Cricket Association of Nepal from all national and international cricket games. The verdict of imprisonment, along with compensation and penalties, was handed down by the bench of Shishir Raj Dhakal after a hearing on January 10.

Lamichhane, 23, has been the face of cricket in Nepal and the only player from the Himalayan country to take part in prominent Twenty20 leagues in India, Australia, Pakistan, and the West Indies. The leg-spinner’s on-field success had boosted the sport’s profile in the Himalayan country.

The cricketing body of Nepal suspends Sandeep Lamichhane- the rape-convicted cricketer from all kinds of national as well as International games.



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/RTgPP20ZYN — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

In 2022, he was accused of raping a young woman in a Kathmandu hotel and was taken into custody after police issued an arrest warrant for him. He was later freed on bail and returned to the squad to compete in international tournaments. Lamichhane was found guilty of rape last month after a repeatedly delayed trial. His lawyer said before the sentencing that Lamichhane would appeal against his conviction.