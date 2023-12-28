Nepal Yeti Airlines Crash: Investigation Report Released

The tragic incident unfolded back in January 2023, where all 72 people on board a Yeti Airlines flight lost their lives. Among them were five Indian passengers. The government set up an investigation panel to look into the crash, and now they've released a report with details. The incident happened on January 15 when Yeti Airlines Flight 691 took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport. Unfortunately, the flight crashed into the Seti River gorge, located between the old and new airports in the beautiful city of Pokhara.

According to the findings, the main reason for the crash was the accidental movement of both condition levers in the plane, which caused it to stall in the air. This information was reported by Reuters. The investigation report highlights that the accidental movement of both condition levers was a crucial factor leading to the aerodynamic stall, giving us important information about why the tragic crash occurred.