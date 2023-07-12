PM Modi condoles demise of Nepal PM Prachanda's wife

New Delhi, July 12 Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Nepal prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda's wife Sita Dahal.

She passed away earlier today at the age of 69, after suffering from a rare neurological condition for a long time.

"Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Mrs. Sita Dahal. I express my sincere condolences to @cmprachanda and pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

