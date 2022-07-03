Captain Mitchell Santner tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Ireland tour

New Zealand were dealt with a major blow with skipper and all-rounder Mitchell Santner testing positive for COVID-19. The Kiwis who are scheduled to fly out on Sunday would not have the veteran spinner on board as the tour begins on July 10 with the ODI leg of the series.

Head coach Shane Jurgensen said that Santner won't be rushed in till he recovers fully from his infection. The Kiwis are without some of their key players like Trent Boult and Kane Williamson. Santner was named skipper for T20s against Ireland Ireland while Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis during the 3 ODIs.