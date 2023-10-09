ICC World Cup 2023: Young, Latham, Ravindra fifties power New Zealand to 322

Three New Zealand Batsmen Scored Fifties To Help Their Side Reach Past 300.Devon Conway and Will Young played three maidens after Netherlands invited New Zealand to bat first in the World Cup 2023 encounter in Hyderabad on Monday. However, the pair then switched gears and added 67 runs in 12 overs before Conway was dismissed by Roelof van der Merwe for 32(40). Young continued his onslaught and added 84 runs with Rachin Ravindra for the second wicket before getting out for 70(80) against Paul van Meekeren.

Ravindra went to complete his half-century and Daryl Mitchell too made a healthy contribution of 48(47). Despite some solid partnerships, Netherlands continued to make regular inroads, and it has helped them keep things under control.Meanwhile, both sides have tweaked their playing XI. Netherlands bring in Sybrand Engelbrecht and Ryan Klein for the clash, while New Zealand field Lockie Ferguson in place of Jimmy Neesham.