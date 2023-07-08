Ambati Rayudu pulls out of Major League Cricket

New Delhi [India], July 8 : Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CKS) batter Ambati Rayudu has withdrawn from the inaugural edition of USA's Major League Cricket, where he was to represent Texas Super Kings, reported ESPNcricinfo.

In May, Rayudu announced his retirement ahead of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) fifth Indian Indian Premier [IPL] triumph. At the time, Rayudu, who had previously retired only to make a comeback, had promised "no U-turn".

Two weeks later, he was announced as a signing for the Texas team, which is also managed by N Srinivasan's India Cements, which also owns the Chennai Super Kings, along with a number of other current and former Super Kings players like Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway, and Mitchell Santner. Stephen Fleming will serve as the head coach of the Texas squad, with Eric Simons and Albie Morkel serving as his assistant coaches.

According to ESPNcricinfo, this comes after the BCCI's plan to require retired players to wait a year before taking part in international T20 leagues. The suggestion, which was presented at yesterday's Apex Council meeting in Mumbai, will be approved at the BCCI AGM in September.

The MLC 2023 will include six teams and run from July 13 to July 30. The opening round of the event will feature Super Kings versus Los Angeles Knight Riders.

