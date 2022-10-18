`Chennai born` Karthik Meiyappan becomes 1st bowler to take hat-trick in T20 World Cup 2022

The 2022 T20 World Cup's first hat-trick came on Tuesday (October 18) in the big Group A clash between Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. UAE spinner Karthik Meiyappan wrote his name in the record books by becoming the fifth player to take a hat-trick in the marquee event.

Meiyappan joined Brett Lee (2007), Curtis Campher (2021), Wanindu Hasaranga (2021), and Kagiso Rabada (2021) in the elite list of bowlers to take a hat-trick in the T20 World Cups. Meiyappan achieved the feat in style by taking three wickets of power-hitter Banuka Rajapaska, Charith Asalanka, and Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanuka.

He is an Indian by birth as he was born in Chennai. Meiyappan's family moved around Chennai, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai for many years. In 2006, they finally decided to settle in Dubai which led to the start of Meiyappan's journey as a UAE international player. He attended the Winchester School in Dubai where current UAE teammate Aryan Lakra was his classmate.