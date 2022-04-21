Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl, against struggling Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to field against five time champions Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians have two debutants, in Riley Meredith and Hrithik Shokeen. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - find themselves at the bottom of the table. It is that kind of season where a win has been hard to come by and the two teams have a combined one win in 12 games.

Mumbai are yet to register a win and are on their worst start ever. Chennai too started with four defeats before winning a game but lost their previous game again. The good part about the contest is that at least one team will hopefully get a much-needed move on in the competition even as the other will further drift towards the brink of elimination from the tournament.

