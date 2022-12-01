Chetan Sharma, Harvinder re-apply for BCCI selector’s job after sacking

Former BCCI chairman of selector Chetan Sharma has reapplied for the position in the All India Selectors Committee. Apart from Chetan, Harvinder Singh who was part of the selection panel from the Central Zone, also applied again for the post. BCCI had recently invited applications for a new panel, and as per the same report, the apex cricket body has received as many as 60 applications, including that of Sharma and Singh.

The last date to apply for the selector's role was on November 28. The two other members of the previous selector's panel, Sunil Joshi and Debashish Mohanty have not applied again, the report claims. The chairman of junior selection committee, S Sharath has also applied for the latest vacancy, while some of the other prominent names who have also applied include the likes of Venkatesh Prasad, Dodda Ganesh, Maninder Singh, Nikhil Chopra, Atul Wassan, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Nayan Mongia, SS Das, and Salil Ankola among others.