Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of cricket

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday, January 11. The 34-year-old has brought the curtains down on his 12-year-old long career that started in 2009 with a first-class match. Morris last played for the Titans in their game against Boland in the four-day franchise series match at the Boland Park in Paarl. Morris made his international debut in 2012 with a T20I against New Zealand and went on to play ODI and Test cricket as well.

In four Tests, 42 ODIs and 23 T20Is, Morris went on to pick up 12, 48 and 34 wickets respectively. He also scored three half-centuries at the highest level to show for his efforts. Morris made his international debut in 2012 with a T20I against New Zealand and went on to play ODI and Test cricket as well. In October, Morris said that his career for the Proteas was as good as over. The veteran said that Cricket South Africa didn't get in touch with him for a long time. "I had my discussions with whoever I needed to quite a while ago, I haven't spoken to CSA since then. At the end of the day, how they treated Faf (du Plessis), Immi (Imran Tahir) or me is something they've to deal with, there is no way I can comment. I wasn't a part of the negotiations, I haven't been spoken to for a year, maybe longer than a year," Morris told Sportskeeda. Morris last played for South Africa in the 2019 World Cup match against Australia at the Old Trafford in Manchester.