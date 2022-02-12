IPL Mega Auction: When Chris Morris broke Yuvraj Singh's money record

Bengaluru, Feb 12 If the trend of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction last year is any indication, then the bar looks certainly to be set high in the ongoing Mega Auction taking place here over the weekend.

It was after a gap of six years that South African all-rounder Chris Morris topped Indian big-hitter Yuvraj Singh's record, when he was bough for Rs 16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals in 2021. Till then Yuvraj's record of Rs 16 crore who was bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2015 stood for a good six year.

But 2021 really took the auction to a different level, with the franchise opening their purse string and spending in a way they never had before.

Four of the five players picked in the previous auction went for Rs 14 crore and above, with franchises bidding big on Morris (Rs 16.25 crore), New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson (Rs 15 crore), Australian white-ball specialist Glenn Maxwell (Rs 14.25 crore) and pace bowler Jhye Richardson (Rs 14 crore).

In fact, Morris, who came with a base price of only Rs 75 lakh, garnered bids from four teams before it became a battle between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. RR eventually sealed it with a record bid which made Morris the costliest buy at the auction ever.

Top 5 expensive players in IPL auction 2021:

Chris Morris: Rs 16.25 crore

Kyle Jamieson: Rs 15 crore

Glenn Maxwell: Rs 14.25 crore

Jhye Richardson: Rs 14 crore

Krishnappa Gowtham: Rs 9.25 crore

The most expensive players bought in an IPL auction:

Chris Morris: Rs16.25 crore in 2021 (RR)

Yuvraj Singh: Rs 16.00 crore in 2015 (DC)

Pat Cummins: Rs 15.50 crore in 2020 (KKR)

Kyle Jamieson: Rs 15 crore in 2021 (RCB)

Ben Stokes: Rs 14.50 crore in 2017 (RPS)

Glenn Maxwell: Rs 14.25 crore in 2021(RCB)

Yuvraj Singh: Rs 14.00 crore in 2014 (RCB)

Franchisee, Salary Cap left for the 2022 player auction (in Rs. crore, No. of open player slots, No. of open overseas player slots)

1. Chennai Super Kings: (Rs 48 crore, 21 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

2. Delhi Capitals (Rs 47.5 crore, 21 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

3. Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 48 crore, 21 Open Player Slots, 6 Overseas Player Slots)

4. Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 59 crore, 22 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

5. Mumbai Ind (Rs 48 crore, 21 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

6. Punjab Kings (Rs 72 crore, 23 Open Player Slots, 8 Overseas Player Slots).

7. Rajasthan Royals (Rs 62 crore, 22 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots)

8. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 57 crore, 22 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots)

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 68 crore, 22 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

10. Gujarat Titans (Rs 52 crore, 22 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor