Telangana Road Accident: Six Killed, Four Injured in Nalgonda After Car Rams Into Parked Lorry; Visuals Surface
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 25, 2024 10:52 AM2024-04-25T10:52:20+5:302024-04-25T10:52:29+5:30
Six persons, including a girl child died, four others injured in a road accident, in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Thursday, April 25 when the car they were travelling in collided with a parked stationary truck. The accident happened near Kodada town in Nalgonda district, located about 180 km from the state capital, Hyderabad.
Kodada DSP Sridhar Reddy told the news agency PTI that the car carrying the victims collided with a truck parked on the roadside for repairs along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.
Visuals From the Accident Site:
Stationary Truck Claims Six Lives.— Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) April 25, 2024
Hyderabad-Vijayawada Trip Ends in Tragedy
In Nalgonda, a tragic accident occurred when a car collided with a stationary lorry on the national highway near Durgapuram stage in Kodada town. The crash resulted in the loss of six lives, including… pic.twitter.com/sJkFQETrqc
A total of 10 people were in the car when the accident happened in the early hours of Thursday. Four passengers sustained minor injuries and were shifted to a government hospital.Open in app