Chris Wright joins Sussex on two-year contract

Sussex [UK], June 22 : Sussex Cricket on Thursday announced the signing of Chris Wright from Leicestershire from the start of the 2024 season on a two-year contract.

The experienced fast bowler has played 196 first-class matches. During this period he has bagged 567 wickets at an average of 32.30. His best innings figures remain at 7-53.

Wright, who will turn 38 next month, has chipped in with vital runs with the bat, averaging 56.8 and a high score of 66 not-out at Headingly in 10 innings in the County Championship this season. He also went on to make 40 in the second, scoring the winning runs which turned out to be a historical victory for Leicestershire.

Sussex Cricket confirmed that Wright will be available for all formats for Sussex.

"I am delighted to be joining Sussex for the 2024 season and beyond. I have long admired the club and am looking forward to contributing to its future success," Chris Wright said according to Sussex Cricket,

"Speaking to Paul Farbrace (head coach) and having played against the team a number of times I am excited to be joining such a talented and ambitious group. Hopefully, I will take lots of wickets and provide some valuable experience to the team," Wright added.

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace also expressed his delight after Wright's move to Sussex was made official.

"I'm delighted that Chris has committed the next two seasons to joining our project at Hove. He is a vastly experienced cricketer who will bring skill, experience, and a huge passion for the game," he said according to ESPNcricinfo.

"Chris is someone I have admired for a long time, and his quality with the ball will be fantastic for our developing team and will help us to win matches," Farbrace added.

Sussex will be the fifth county of Wright's first-class career.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor