Worcester [UK], May 6 : Sussex captain Cheteshwar Pujara scored a century against Worcestershire county cricket club at the New Road stadium in Worcester. His ton overshadowed Steve Smith's County Championship debut innings.

Smith fell for 30 to a debatable lbw call while Pujara made a fine 136 in Sussex's 373 all out.

This was Pujara's third ton in four games this season.

The result of Pujara's tough-minded devotion was plain in the evening session when he put on 117 in 20 overs with Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who made 59 runs. Those partnerships gave Sussex a lead of 104, which was a fine effort given they had been 213 for 6 when Oli Carter had his off stump rumbled by a fine outswinger from Matthew Waite.

Pujara eventually fell for 136 to a tired waft off Josh Tongue, but by then it was testing to recall the first session of the day when he and Steven Smith had worked hard for 75 minutes to put on 61, a partnership that did little but keep their side in the game after Worcestershire had taken two early wickets.

Worcestershire reached stumps on 34-1 - trailing by 75 heading into day three.

Cheteshwar Pujara in his test career has scored 7154 runs. He has reached the mark of 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. His highest-ever score in test cricket is 206 not out.

Steve Smith in his test career has scored 8792 runs which include 30 centuries and 37 half-centuries. His highest total in test cricket is 239.

