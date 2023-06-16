County Cricket: Worcestershire appoint Ashley Giles as new Chief Executive

Worcestershire [UK], June 16 : Worcestershire County Cricket Club has announced the appointment of Ashley Giles as Chief Executive. Ashley will take up the position on July 3.

The decision to appoint Ashley as Chief Executive was met with unanimous approval from the Board, a testament to his exceptional cricket administration expertise. Having held distinguished positions in other first-class counties and, most notably, serving as the Managing Director of England Cricket, Ashley brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to help the Club develop further and reach new heights. He has also completed a Masters Degree in Sports Directorship at Manchester Metropolitan University.

As Chief Executive, Ashley will assume the role of overseeing the comprehensive management of the Club and effectively managing key Club relationships and partnerships in conjunction with an impressive executive team. This team includes Sarah Gluyas (Head of Finance), Joe Tromans (Head of Commercial & Partnerships), and Helen Grayer (Head of Operations).

In addition, Ashley will play a pivotal role in driving the development, enhancement, and growth of cricket within the Club. With his leadership and extensive experience in cricket, he will provide invaluable support to the coaching teams across the Men's and Women's senior squads, academy, and pathway, ensuring that Worcestershire County Cricket Club remains at the forefront of cricket development and excellence.

Chairman Fanos Hira expressed his delight at the appointment, he said, "On behalf of the Board, we are delighted to welcome Ashley Giles to our Club as our Chief Executive Officer.

"His unparalleled expertise and exceptional track record in cricket administration make him the definitive choice to lead our organisation into a transformative era.

We possess utmost confidence that his dynamic leadership and unwavering passion for the sport will serve as indispensable assets in propelling us towards success on and off the field."

Ashley Giles also said, "I am absolutely honoured and thrilled to join Worcestershire County Cricket Club as its Chief Executive Officer.

"Having resided in Worcestershire for 25 years, having married and raised my children here, I have developed a deep appreciation for the Club's rich history and recognise the immense potential for an exciting and promising future."

"I am eager to make a meaningful contribution to the Club's growth and success and am looking forward to the opportunity to connect with our passionate members and supporters, and collaborate with the entire Club community to ensure exceptional performance both on and off the field."

Ashley Giles extended his gratitude to the Club's Board, stating, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Club's Board for entrusting me with this remarkable opportunity.

I am truly grateful and am very excited about commencing this new chapter in my career."

