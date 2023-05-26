"I can bring pace to England's bowling attack": Josh Tongue after call-up for Ireland Test

London [UK], May 26 : Josh Tongue believes that he can bring speed to England's bowling attack if his return from injury includes a Test debut against Ireland.

This is the first national call-up for the 25-year-old seamer from Worcestershire. The one-off Test against Ireland begins on June 1 and is followed by the Ashes a couple of weeks later.

Tongue lost 15 months of cricket between 2021 and 2022 owing to a right shoulder injury that required two surgeries, but he is now fully recovered.

"To be back playing, which I love, is amazing and to hopefully now represent my country is an amazing feeling. [I will bring] pace, definitely. As I am quite tall, I can bring a bit of pace and bounce, a bit of movement and hopefully a few wickets," Josh Tongue told Skysports.

Tongue has played 47 first-class matches, picking up 162 wickets in those at an average of 26.04. He impressed in the second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A, when he made his England Lions debut, taking 5 for 34 and 3 for 77. Notably, Tongue dismissed Steve Smith in early May in a County Championship fixture.

The fast bowler, who has bagged 162 first-class wickets in 47 matches said: "I haven't really thought about the Ashes. I am quite a level-minded person and have just been trying to put in performances for Worcestershire.

"It was a nice feeling getting Steve Smith out, one of the best batters in the world. It was an amazing experience to bowl against him, and [Cheteshwar Pujara] as well," he added.

England squad for Ireland Test: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Josh Tongue.

