Steve Smith Voices Concerns Over Fast Bowling Rule Change in Test Cricket

Steve Smith has called for “some slight rule changes” when it comes to the approach of fast bowlers in Test cricket.Smith feels umpires could be handed increased power to call wides over the tactic, which leaves batters with very few options to score.

I think there could be some slight rule changes in terms of balls going down the leg side when you set that field,” Smith said.“You really can’t hit the ball anywhere in front of the wicket and I feel like it is almost like when a (left-arm) spinner comes over the wicket and they get the warning down the leg side and then they start getting wided.

If you’re bowling balls consistently in that area down leg, it should be a similar ruling to the spinner if that makes sense.“Basically bowl one or two, then get a warning and then get wides called.“To have those catchers there in position, it can be challenging for sure.The only thing I’d like to see is if you get too much down leg, you can’t really score anywhere else, and all the fielders are there. That would be the only change I wouldn’t mind seeing.”The call comes in the wake of Neil Wagner’s imminent retirement from the Kiwi side.Wagner dismissed Smith four times in five innings in the 2019/20 series in Australia using effective short-pitched bowling.While Smith has stopped well short of suggestions Wagner had his measure, the 107-Test veteran paid tribute to the skills of the departing 37-year-old.“Ultimately it is a good skill what Neil’s been able to do,” Smith said.