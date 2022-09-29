Cricket Australia to introduce DRS system in men's and women's Big Bash League in 2022-23 season

BBL has announced that the Decision Review System (DRS) will be introduced in men's and women's competitions for the 2022-23 season. The international and state border closure delayed the plans to implement this technology last year. It will be available for all matches of men's competitions and 24 matches of women's competition. Big Bash officials said that the league will continue to strive for greater DRS coverage in future seasons.

DRS was being used in leagues like the Indian Premier League, The Hundred and leagues in Pakistan, the Caribbean and Bangladesh. Its absence from BBL had become a major talking point over the years. Logistical challenges, significant travel time across the country and different technology providers used by broadcasters meant that it could not be used during the COVID-19 pandemic.