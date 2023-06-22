Cricket fraternity lauds India A team for Women's Emerging Teams Cup victory

New Delhi [India], June 22 : India A women's team clinched the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Women's Emerging Teams Cup defeating Bangladesh A in a low-scoring final in Mong Kok on Wednesday.
India's cricket fraternity lauded the performance and congratulated the team for its victory in the tournament held in Hong Kong.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah praised the Indian team, which won the match by 31 runs.
"What a sensational victory! Congratulations to India 'A' women's cricket team for winning the ACC #WomensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup! Each team showed great spirit and fought fiercely till the end. Bright days ahead for women's cricket in Asia! @ACCMedia1 #ACC," Jay Shah tweeted.
India's star batter Smriti Mandhana, former women's cricket captain Mithali Raj and former bowler Jhulan Goswami also lauded the young women's performance.
India A women elected to bat first in the final. They posted 127/7 in their 20 overs on the board.
Chasing 128, the Indian bowlers kept Bangladesh under pressure from ball one. Shreyanka (4/13 in four overs) was the star for Team India with the ball. Mannat Kashyap also ended with 3/20 in four overs. Kanika took 2/23 in four overs and won the 'Player of the Match' for her all-round show while Titas Sandhu took one wicket.
Shreyanka was given the 'Player of the Tournament' award and was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.
