Cricket fraternity lauds India A team for Women's Emerging Teams Cup victory

New Delhi [India], June 22 : India A women's team clinched the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Women's Emerging Teams Cup defeating Bangladesh A in a low-scoring final in Mong Kok on Wednesday.

India's cricket fraternity lauded the performance and congratulated the team for its victory in the tournament held in Hong Kong.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah praised the Indian team, which won the match by 31 runs.

"What a sensational victory! Congratulations to India 'A' women's cricket team for winning the ACC #WomensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup! Each team showed great spirit and fought fiercely till the end. Bright days ahead for women's cricket in Asia! @ACCMedia1 #ACC," Jay Shah tweeted.

India's star batter Smriti Mandhana, former women's cricket captain Mithali Raj and former bowler Jhulan Goswami also lauded the young women's performance.

Another impeccable victory for India as India A took on Bangladesh A at the #WomensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup2023 & clinched the title A proud moment for the nation — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) June 21, 2023

India A women elected to bat first in the final. They posted 127/7 in their 20 overs on the board.

Huge congratulations to the Indian team on lifting the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy! Keep soaring high! #WomensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/QsFzSbj4cu— Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) June 21, 2023

Chasing 128, the Indian bowlers kept Bangladesh under pressure from ball one. Shreyanka (4/13 in four overs) was the star for Team India with the ball. Mannat Kashyap also ended with 3/20 in four overs. Kanika took 2/23 in four overs and won the 'Player of the Match' for her all-round show while Titas Sandhu took one wicket.

Congratulations to these future Indian superstars on their victory in the #WomensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup final! Defending a fighting total, the bowlers were in top form right from the word go, denying the opponents any chance to make a comeback. This triumph marks the beginning of… pic.twitter.com/p9DnVIlYvy— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 21, 2023

Shreyanka was given the 'Player of the Tournament' award and was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

