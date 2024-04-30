India T20 World Cup Squad: BCCI Likely To Announce Team Today, All Eyes On Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube

The national selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, will meet with BCCI secretary Jay Shah in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, 30 April 2024 to finalise the 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. The major topic of discussion in the meeting will be wicketkeeper's position as there is a cut-throat battle Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, and KL Rahul for that spot. The selectors also have to make a tough choice between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill as the third opener in the marquee event. First opener will be skipper Rohit Sharma and if reports are to believed then star Virat Kohli is being backed by many former cricketers to get promoted as the opener.

Only one player from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill is likely to make it to the squad and will have to bat at No 3. Sanju Samson has left everyone utterly impressed with brilliant batting performance in the ongoing edition of the IPL. It is for the first time in the decade that Samson has delivered consistent performances in the IPL, which makes him a strong contender of the wicketkeeper's role for the upcoming T20 World Cup. So far, Samson has scored 385 runs in 9 matches, at a strike rate of 161.09. A big challenge in front of the selectors is the bowling fitness of all-rounder Hardik Pandya.



The star all-rounder, who is known for his medium pace bowling and aggressive batting style, is having a mediocre outing in the ongoing edition of the IPL. His pace is not up to the mark and he has been bowling just two overs in every game. However, the selectors have to make a tough decision while finalising the squad for the marquee event. Shivam Dube's name will also be up for discussion following his prolific form with the bat in the ongoing edition of IPL 2024. Speaking about the bowling, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Siraj will form the bowling trio with Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal likely to be named the spinners.



