Danish Malewar Scores Double Century in Duleep Trophy Quarter-Final

Central Zone Cricket Team vs North East Zone Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Central Zone batter Danish Malewar scored a memorable double hundred in the ongoing Duleep Trophy quarter-final against East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B in Bengaluru. He achieved the milestone on Day 2 of the knock-out match on Friday, August 29, 2025.

Malewar made history by becoming the first Vidarbha player to score a double century on his Duleep Trophy debut. The 21-year-old came to the crease at number three after opener Aayush Pandey was dismissed for three.

He took Central Zone past the 100-run mark with Aryan Juyal, who remained unbeaten on 60 before retiring hurt. Malewar then shared a partnership of nearly 200 runs with captain Rajat Patidar, who scored a quick 125. Malewar ended Day 1 unbeaten on 198 and completed his double century on the morning of Day 2.

Who is Danish Malewar?

Malewar began his cricketing journey at City Gymkhana under coaches Swaroopraj Shrivastava and Nitin Gawande. He made his Ranji Trophy debut last season and has been consistent since. His performances in the final against Kerala helped Vidarbha win their third Ranji Trophy title. Malewar was named Player of the Final after scoring 153 and 73 in the two innings.