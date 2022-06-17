Daren Sammy appointed as head coach of CPL franchise Saint Lucia Kings

Gros Islet (St. Lucia), June 17 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Saint Lucia Kings on Friday announced that former West Indies captain and all-rounder Daren Sammy will be the team's head coach for the upcoming 2022 CPL season scheduled to begin from August 30 and run till September 30.

Sammy, a two-time Men's T20 World Cup winning captain for the West Indies in 2012 and 2016, played a major role in taking the Saint Lucia Kings (previously St Lucia Zouks) to the finals for the 2020 and 2021 seasons of the CPL.

Sammy's announcement into the coaching capacity of Saint Lucia means his association with the league since its inception continues. Sammy had held various positions with the franchise, ranging from player to captain, ambassador, assistant coach, and mentor.

"St Lucia is and will always be my home, it was always part of the plan to lead the franchise after my playing days. The time is now. I can't wait to start this next chapter with this amazing franchise as we continue on our quest to win our first CPL title. Many thanks to the Kings franchise owners for the faith shown in me for this role. The journey continues," said Sammy on his appointment.

"We're very happy to have Daren onboard as the new head coach for Saint Lucia Kings. He has been an integral part of the team once as a player captain and mentor. Now he will be seen in a new role as its head coach and as always will continue to inspire the team and propel them to greater heights."

"He was a natural choice given his natural skills both as a player and a leader and am sure that under his stewardship Saint Lucia Kings will continue to be a force to reckon with," said Satish Menon, CEO, KPH Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd, who also own Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The team is scheduled to play four home matches in Saint Lucia from September 7 to 11 during 2022 CPL season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor