David Willey pulls out of BBL due to injury, Sydney Thunder to announce replacement soon

Sydney Thunder suffered a blow ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League season after David Willey pulled out of the competition. Willey was Thunder's platinum signing in the inaugural BBL draft.Willey and the Thunder management have mutually agreed to terminate the contract, the club confirmed on Tuesday (November 15). "David and his management have been tremendous to deal with," Head of Sydney Thunder, Andrew Gilchrist said.

"Sydney Thunder regrets David won't be playing for us this season, but we wish him and his family all the very best for the future."Willey was a part of the England squad that won the T20 World Cup on Sunday but didn't get to feature in a game throughout the tournament. Apart from his ability with the ball, Willey is known for his big-hitting with the willow having scored a couple of hundreds in the T20 format. Thunder have now begun searching for a suitable replacement.

