England pacer David Willey to retire from international cricket after World Cup

England fast bowler David Willey has decided to retire from all forms of international cricket after the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 in India. His decision comes a week after England rolled out their new central contracts with Willey not being given a deal.Willey, one of the members of England’s World Cup squad, took to his social media accounts on Wednesday and made the announcement. In a long post, Willey said he feels like it’s the best time to draw curtains on his career. He added that his decision had nothing to do with the team’s performance in the ongoing tournament.Willey, 33, has represented the Three Lions in 70 ODIs and 43 T20Is since making a debut in 2015.

I never wanted this day to come," Willey wrote in a post on his Instagram page. "From a young boy, I've only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England. So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup."I have worn the shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest. I've been very lucky to be a part of such an incredible white ball team with some of the best players in the world. I've made some special memories and great friends along the way and been through some very difficult times."To my wife, two children, mum and dad, I wouldn't have been able to follow my dreams without your sacrifice and unwavering support throughout. Thank you for sharing the special memories and picking up the pieces when I've fallen apart - I'm eternally grateful. "Willey said that he will continue to give "my everything and more" in England's final three group games against Australia, Netherlands and Pakistan. "I feel I still have a lot more to give on and off the field while I am still playing my best cricket, and my decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup," he said.

Willey will continue to play short-form cricket at home and around the world. He captained Northamptonshire in the T20 Blast last year and represented Welsh Fire in the Hundred, and is due to play for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 in January. He may also be retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of next year's IPL. Willey made his England debut in a no-result against Ireland in Malahide in May 2015, shortly after their group-stage elimination World Cup, and became a regular member of their white-ball squads as part of their rebuild under Eoin Morgan, Trevor Bayliss and Andrew Strauss. He has so far claimed 94 wickets in 70 ODIs, and a further 51 in 43 T20Is, the last of which came at Canberra in October 2022.He was part of the side that finished second at the 2016 World T20, taking 3 for 20 in England's last-gasp defeat to West Indies in the final, and was named in their provisional squad for the 2019 World Cup, but was brutally dropped at the last minute to accommodate Jofra Archer's selection.

