"Decades of Friendship and Love": Rohan Gavaskar shares special pic of 1983 World Cup-winning heroes

Former India cricketer Rohan Gavaskar, who is the son of legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar, shared a picture of the 1983 World Cup-winning stars, having a great time. n the picture, former India cricketers Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Mohinder Amarnath can be seen enjoying a meal and having a laugh. Rohan Gavaskar, who represented India in 11 ODIs, captioned the image on Twitter: "Decades of friendship , laughter , love and respect !! The beauty of a team sport is that you make friendships for life".

Kapil Dev was the captain of the team which won the 1983 World Cup, Sunil Gavaskar and Mohinder Amarnath also played crucial roles in India's maiden title triumph in England. The 1983 win changed the landscape of Indian cricket inspiring a legion of sport lovers and cinema lovers. Kabir Khan's '83 is based on India's World Cup win in 1983 and features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev or should we say the "Haryana Hurricane" - a name he got for his brilliant game techniques. Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia onscreen.'83 will open in theatres on December 24 this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.



