Deepak Hooda upgraded to capped category at IPL auction after his India debut

Deepak Hooda has been moved up the IPL auction 2022 ladder and is now being moved to set no. 3 comprising of all-rounders. Before the IPL 2022 auction, the all-rounder was listed in set no. 8, where his base price was INR 40 lakh, however, earning an India cap saw his revised base price going up to INR 75 lakh.Besides Deepak Hooda getting an upgrade in the IPL Auction, 10 more players were added to the updated list of 600 players which was given to franchises.

As per the report, the 10 new names in the list are Aaron Hardie, Lance Morris, Nivethan Radhakrishnan (all Australia), Agnivesh Ayachi, Hardik Tamore, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mihir Hirwani, Monu Kumar, Rohan Rana, Sairaj Patil (all India).The two-day IPL auction will take place in Bengaluru behind closed doors on February 12 and 13. As per the auction schedule, a total of 97 players (up to Set No. 11) will be put up for bidding on Saturday. The first six sets comprising 54 names will feature capped players, including the opening set of ten marquee names, with the remaining five sets on the day being uncapped players.