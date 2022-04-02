Jos Buttler power-hitting booster dose to Rajasthan Royals, Basil Thampi goes for 26 Runs

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma made the decision to bowl first. In the first three overs, the Mumbai bowlers were doing good. An over was bowled, but in the fourth over, Jose Butler gave Rajasthan a booster dose and removed the air from Basil Thampi's bowling.

Mumbai Indians bowlers had a good start. Jaspreet Bumrah dismissed opener Yassvi Jaiswal in the third over. Therefore, at the end of 3 overs, Rajasthan's score was only 17 for 1. But then Basil Thapi started bowling in the next over. He bowled the first ball. But his next five balls hit him hard. Jose Butler scored 26 runs in his overs, 4, 6, 6, 4, 6.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (keeper), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Verma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jaspreet Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

Rajasthan Royals: Jose Butler, Yassvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Captain, Keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Heitmeyer, Ryan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna