Ranveer Singh practises hook step of RRR song Naacho Naacho for IPL closing ceremony

The final of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is set to take place between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, there will be a star studded closing ceremony before the start of the summit clash. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and music maestro AR Rahman are set to set the stage on fire in the post-tournament event. Previously, Ranveer was seen showing his support for the Mumbai Indians (MI) from the stands.The extravaganza will also feature Jharkhand’s famous Chhau Dance.

Now, Ranveer Singh has shared a glimpse of his preparations ahead of his performance at the closing ceremony for Indian Premier League 2022 on Sunday. The actor took to his social media accounts on Sunday to share a montage of videos from his rehearsals. osting the video, Ranveer wrote, “Capacity Crowd?…. Just bring it!” The video showed him practising the hook steps of several popular songs picturised on him, including Khalibali from Padmaavat (2018) and Tattad Tattad from RamLeela (2013) among others. He could also be seen practising the hook step of the song Naatu Naatu aka Naacho Naacho from RRR.Naatu Naatu is a dance number featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan performing matching steps. The song had become a social media sensation after its release in November 2022, with many copying the hook step of the song. Ranveer has been previously seen humming the song on Instagram Live, and performing it at a wedding.