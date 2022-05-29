Biggest controversies of IPL 2022 off and on the field

The 15th edition of IPL 2022 has almost come to an end with just one game remaining to decide the winner between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. Like every year, the have been plenty of controversies this year as well. Some of them have been on-field while a few off the field. Let us have a look at some of them.

Rishabh Pant calls his players back after umpires do not give waist high no ball

An animated Rishabh Pant was seen calling back his players from the field after the Delhi Capitals felt hard done by the umpire on Friday, 22 April against Rajasthan Royals.The Capitals, chasing 36 off the final six balls, hit three straight sixes from the first three balls, out of which the third one seemed to be a waist-high no ball. The batsman who had hit those three sixes - Rovman Powell was seen asking for a clarification from the umpire, but to no avail as they did not send the decision for a third umpire check.Rishabh Pant and the entire DC dugout seemed to be extremely agitated by the process and repeatedly signalled for the decision to be checked. When the request fell to deaf ears, Pant called his players back, hinting that DC had no interest in playing the game. For his behaviour Pant was fined 100 percent of his match fees.

Riyan Parag-Harshal Patel fight

In the second game of the season between RCB and RR, Riyan Parag and Harshal Patel had an on-field spat. While returning to their respective dugouts Parag and Patel had a few words exchanged and the bowler was even seen walking up to the batsmen.The players from both teams separated the players in the end. They did not even shake hands after the end of the game.

Ravindra Jadeja captaincy controversy

The IPL 2022 season has been rather topsy-turvy for Jadeja. Months ago, Jadeja was the first retained player by CSK for ₹16 crore, and two days before the tournament began, it was announced that MS Dhoni has handed over CSK's captaincy to Jadeja. However, the all-rounder's lack of captaincy experience was visible as he often relied on Dhoni for a lot of decisions, including field placements etc. And the fact that defending champions CSK lost the first five matches of the tournament, coupled by a massive dip in the all-rounder’s form with the bat and ball led to an inevitable call – Jadeja handing over captaincy back to Dhoni. Amid all of this Jadeja was suffered a rib injury which ruled him out of the season with the star all rounder ultimately leaving CSK bio-bubble. Soon there were reports about a fallout between Jadeja and CSK management as the all-rounder, wasn’t happy with the way the matter of captaincy was handled. Dhoni himself openly spoke about how Jadeja felt 'burdened' by the responsibility of captaining the side.

Simon Katich auction controversy

Australian batter Simon Katich resigned as assistant coach of Sunrisers after reportedly being unhappy with some of the side's hefty auction buys.Katich, who along with West Indies legend Brian Lara and former India batter Hemang Badani, were added to the SRH coaching group headed by Tom Moody and Muttah Muralitharan, resigned immediately after the auction.The Australian' reported that Katich's resignation was primarily due to the fact that the pre-auction strategy discussed wasn't followed at the two-day auction where SRH had some whopping big buys like Nicholas Pooran (Rs 10.75 crore), Washington Sundar (8.75 crore) and Rahul Tripathi (8.50 crore).Left-handed spin bowling all-rounder Abhishek Sharma's Rs 6.75 crore deal also grabbed eye balls, as did the price Nicholas Pooran earned at the auction, after a mediocre season in the UAE last season.

Shreyas Iyer's CEO remark

Following the 52-run win against MI, Shreyas Iyer made a shocking revelation that at times even CEO, Venky Mysore, is involved in the team selection process.During the post match presentation, when the KKR skipper was questioned about how difficult it was to tell players about these many changes he said, “It’s really difficult. I was also in that position once when I started playing IPL.”He then added, “We discuss with the coaches, obviously CEO (Venky Mysore) is also involved in team selection. Especially, Baz (Brendon McCullum) goes to the players and tells them if they are not playing. All of them are very supportive of the decision-making. The way they turn up to the ground, support each and every individual in the playing eleven, it’s something to be proud of as a captain. I am really happy that we came today with good spirits and played with all the energy.”However, after a convincing win over Hyderabad, Iyer issued a clarification on the statement. "When I took the CEO's name, I wanted to say that he's there to console the players who've been sitting out. It's tough for us as well while picking teams," Iyer said. According to news agency PTI, it was known that KKR management have had a word with Iyer and told him to clarify as his comments reflected poorly on the all-powerful Mysore.

