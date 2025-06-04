“Ab Humko Chahiye Full Ijjat”: Internet Flooded With Funny Memes and Jokes As RCB Ends 18-Year Wait for IPL Title

Fans took to social media to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first-ever IPL title win with a wave of funny and creative memes. The thrilling final on Tuesday saw RCB defeat Punjab Kings by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. After 18 years of waiting, RCB finally lifted the IPL trophy. The victory sparked joy among fans who shared their excitement and humour on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Congratulations RCB for IPL trophy in the 18#RCBvsPBKS RCB RCB pic.twitter.com/xMLTpA0QcN — विक्रम 𝘬ꪊꪑꪖ𝘳 🦇 (@printf_meme) June 3, 2025

Meme makers trying to find a new topic to make a meme on after Harry Kane, Spurs, and RCB all won a trophy pic.twitter.com/7lN8ENhPmi — Ananya (@ananyasomething) June 3, 2025

Preity Zinta waiting for that IPL trophy 😭 pic.twitter.com/70aXxE8p2t — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) June 3, 2025

Aaj ye wala Pandya kar ke aaya pic.twitter.com/sg3qL16h0o — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 3, 2025

Life of RCB fan pic.twitter.com/S91dgzbgSG — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 3, 2025

Virat Kohli right now pic.twitter.com/gMafFdXDpW — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 3, 2025

After losing the toss, RCB chose to bat first and posted a total of 190 for nine in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli led the innings with a well-timed 43 runs off 35 balls. Jitesh Sharma contributed a quick 24 runs from 10 balls during the final overs.

In response, Punjab Kings put up a strong fight with Shashank Singh unbeaten on 61 and Josh Inglis scoring 39. Despite their efforts, PBKS fell short, finishing at 184 for seven. Krunal Pandya was the star of the match for RCB, taking two key wickets with his bowling figures of four overs, 17 runs, and two wickets.