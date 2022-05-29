IPL Finals 2022: Hardik Pandya's Titans hold edge in IPL summit clash against Rajasthan

Rajasthan Royals would be playing their second final today in the history of their Indian Premier League, their first one since their winning campaign 14 years ago under Shane Warne. However, they are up against Gujarat Titans who have defeated them twice this season. While the Titans will be hoping to make wrap up the season but would keep their guard against over confidence. Teams who have finished first in the IPL league stage have reached the final 10 times in a season, but have managed to win the title on only four occasions. Mumbai Indians are the only side since 2011 to top the league and win the title. They did it in 2017, 2019 and in 2020. On the other hand, teams who have finished second on the points table have played the IPL final 11 times and have won the title seven times.

What remains common though in their victories, is the strong reliance on their respective bowling attacks. On the batting front, while Gujarat Titans have had multiple players in the middle order stand up and deliver match-winning performances, Rajasthan Royals has ridden on the success of Jos Buttler who will walk away with the Orange Cap this evening. The contest will be played on a fresh pitch, but it is unlikely to be as fast as the one in Kolkata, where the two teams previously met. Rajasthan's previous encounter here against RCB saw a pitch that had good bounce, aiding those who hit the back-of-length hard. The temperature could be close to 40 degrees Celsius, but with low humidity.All the eight times Titans chased this season, the match was decided in the final over and seven times they ended up winning. No side has previously won more than five games in a season chasing in the final over. All in all it the Titans who have the edge in the summit clash however, Royals are no pushovers and the men in pink will aim to end their journey with a win in what can be a fitting tribute to spin legend late Shane Warne.