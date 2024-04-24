DC vs GT: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory for IPL 2024 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium - Check List of Routes to Avoid

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 24, 2024 04:16 PM2024-04-24T16:16:02+5:302024-04-24T16:20:11+5:30

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between ...

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between the Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 24.

The advisory details road closures and diversions that will be in place to manage traffic flow around the stadium.

Road Closures and Diversions

  • Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (BSZ Marg) from Delhi Gate to ITO Chowk
  • JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate

The closures will be in effect from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on the day of the match.

Park and Ride/Shuttle Facility

The traffic advisory also details park and ride facilities that will be available for spectators using the metro at ITO Metro Station and Pragati Maidan Metro Station. Additionally, parking will be available at the following locations:

  • Mata Sundari Marg Parking for Gate No. 1 to 8 and 16 to 18.
  • Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road for Gate No. 9 to 15.

Spectators can park their vehicles at these locations and avail of the shuttle facility to reach the stadium.

Ola/Uber Pick Up & Drop Point

The advisory also designates pick-up and drop-off points for ride-hailing services like Ola and Uber:

  • Gate No. 2, Maulana Azad Medical College on BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate Carriageway)
  • Rajghat Chowk

 

