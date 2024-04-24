DC vs GT: Delhi Capitals Clinches Thrilling Win Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 Nail-biter at Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Delhi Capitals secured a vital victory in front of their home crowd, defeating Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans by four runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 24.

Pant Powers DC to 224/4

Batting first, DC's openers, Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk, failed to provide a solid start in the powerplay. Gujarat's bowlers capitalized, claiming three early wickets. While McGurk's quickfire 23 runs off 14 balls entertained the fans, it fell short of Delhi's expectations.

Captain Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel stepped up to rebuild the innings, aiming to push DC towards a challenging total. Gujarat's standout performer, Sandeep Warrier, picked up three wickets in the powerplay. Following this, Gill's decision to introduce spin slowed down the run rate, with Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed's partnership proving effective.

However, Axar Patel's aggressive half-century, combined with Pant's unbeaten 88 runs off 43 balls, propelled Delhi to a competitive total of 224/4 at the end of their innings.

DC Hold on for Victory

Chasing a demanding target of 225, GT skipper Shubman Gill departed early, managing only six runs off Anrich Nortje's delivery in the second over. Wriddhiman Saha held his ground and stitched up an 82-run partnership with impact substitute Sai Sudharshan, giving Gujarat hope in the chase.

However, quick wickets again saw the visitors struggling at 139/5 within 15 overs. Sai Sudharshan emerged as Gujarat's top scorer, but the DC bowlers managed to restrict Gujarat to just 220/8 in the end, securing a narrow victory.

