"Have to accept our flaws": Skipper Hardik Pandya after MI's 9-wicket defeat against RR

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 23 : Following the nine-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya said that they have to accept their flaws and work on them in the coming days.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Pandya said that his side has to learn from the mistakes they have made in the ongoing season of the IPL and rectify them.

"What we can do is learn from this game and the mistakes which we have made, rectify it and make sure that we don't make it. Progression is very important. Within the team, individually, we will have to accept our flaws and maybe work on those. I don't believe much in chip and chop, I like to back players and the focus would always be to play good cricket, sticking to our plans and making sure that we don't make the basic errors. Cricket is simple, as long as we keep it simple, it's nice, " Pandya said.

The skipper also accepted that they were not up to the mark with fielding during their game against RR on Monday.

"I don't think it was our best day in the field as well. Overall, we did not put the right foot on the park and eventually, they outplayed us. After the game, it's not the right time to go to the players, everyone is professional, they know their roles," he added.

After winning the toss, MI decided to bat first. Tilak Varma (65) and Nehal Wadhera (49) were the only two standout batters for the Mumbai-based franchise in the first inning. Varma and Wadhera's knock powered MI to 179/9.

Sandeep Sharma led the Royals' bowling attack after he picked up five wickets in his four-over spell and gave just 18 runs. Meanwhile, Trent Boult bagged 2 wickets.

During the run chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (104) guided the hosts to their 7th win of the season as they beat MI by 9 wickets.

Piyush Chawla was the only wicket-taker for the visitor.

Following the win, RR hold the top spot in the IPL 2024 standings with 14 points. Meanwhile, MI stand in seventh place with six points.

