IPL Finals 2022: Rajasthan Royals to felicitate their Champion Team of 2008 during finals

The Class of '08 of the Rajasthan Royals team will have one nostalgic congregation in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 29). The management of the Jaipur franchise has invited the players of the 2008 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was won by them against all odds, for this year's final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. According to a report by TOI, the heroes of champion team of 2008 will attend the finals.

Munaf Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Swapnil Asnodkar, Dinesh Salunkhe, Siddharth Trivedi and Ravindra Jadeja all will be present and felicitated. The foreign players like Shane Watson, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Kamran Akmal, Darren Lehmann and Sohail Tanvir will not be able to attend the get-together for different reasons. Graeme Smith, who was a prolific scorer for the team as an opener, will be present for the special occassion.We are a family and we believe in the principle of ‘once a Royal always a Royal,” said Romi Bhander, the head of Rajasthan Royals’ Jaipur-based high performance centre.“We want all our family members to be part of our celebrations and success.”Shane Warne will be biggest miss as the legendary spinner passed away in March due to cardiac arrest. As the skipper of the side in 2008, Shane Warne guided an underdog side of RR to the unlikely title win. A special tribute is expected to be paid to Shane ahead of the match as he remains a colossal figure in the World of Cricket.

