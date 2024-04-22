RR vs MI: Play Resumes After Brief Showers in Jaipur as Rajasthan Royals' Chase Continues

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) resumed after a brief rain delay in Jaipur on Monday.

We're back LIVE! No overs have been lost.



Play resumes in Jaipur with Jos Buttler on strike.



The rain forced a halt to play after six overs of the RR chase, with the Royals in a strong position at 20 runs ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis par score.

The grounds crew swiftly covered the pitch and outfield following the light drizzle, but the delay did little to dampen the spirits of the passionate Jaipur crowd. After a tense wait, the umpires gave the green light for play to resume, much to the delight of the players and fans alike.

RR will be aiming to continue their dominant batting performance and chase down the target set by MI earlier in the day. The Mumbai side, despite a shaky start, managed to post a competitive total of 179 runs, thanks in part to a crucial knock from Nehal Wadhera. With the rain delay over, all eyes will be on the remaining overs of the RR chase.